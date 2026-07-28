Police flagged posts targeting Narendra Modi, Sidharth Luthra defends police
India
The Jantar Mantar protests stirred up controversy. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra stepped in to defend the police, explaining that lathicharge is meant to keep things under control, not to scare people.
The protests also saw some posts online targeting Prime Minister Modi, which the police flagged as objectionable.
All 15 Jantar Mantar FIRs withdrawn
Interestingly, all 15 FIRs filed about these protests have now been withdrawn.