Police: FRS flags 2,500-plus with criminal backgrounds at Jantar Mantar
India
Police sources said on Friday they've spotted more than 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds at Jantar Mantar using their facial recognition system (FRS).
FRS scans faces and alerts police
The FRS uses high-resolution cameras to scan faces from a distance and instantly checks them against police records.
If there's a match, officers get notified right away so they can step in quickly.
This system isn't new. It's also been used during big events like Republic Day and Diwali to boost public safety in crowded spots.