Police intervene, RSS march in Kingaon clashes with Muslim women
India
An RSS route march in Kingaon, Jalgaon district, saw things get heated on Sunday.
The procession ran into protests from Muslim women near a mosque, which escalated: stones were thrown, and two groups clashed.
Police had to step in to break things up.
Kingaon police use mild lathi charge
Officers, including Superintendent Shreekant Dhivare, tried talking with protesters for over two hours but couldn't calm things down.
Eventually, police used a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.
A large police force remained deployed in Kingaon, and several people described as anti-social elements were arrested.
Things are now under control, with officials stressing the march was legally cleared.