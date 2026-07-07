Police: Ketan Agarwal murder suspects researched 2025 Meghalaya case

Goyal, Chaudhary allegedly planned Lohagad killing

According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary carefully planned Agarwal's murder at Lohagad Fort, tweaking their approach to cover up mistakes made in the previous case.

An officer familiar with the case described it as a "crime of desperation," influenced by personal and family pressures on Goyal.

Despite questioning, neither suspect has shown any remorse, highlighting just how calculated this alleged plan was.