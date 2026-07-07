Police: Ketan Agarwal murder suspects researched 2025 Meghalaya case
The recent murder of Pune Realtor Ketan Agarwal is raising eyebrows, as police say it shares striking similarities with a 2025 case where businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was killed in a conspiracy involving his wife.
Investigators found that suspects Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary may have actually researched the earlier crime: Goyal's phone showed searches about the Meghalaya incident and women's legal rights, suggesting they took notes from the past.
Goyal, Chaudhary allegedly planned Lohagad killing
According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary carefully planned Agarwal's murder at Lohagad Fort, tweaking their approach to cover up mistakes made in the previous case.
An officer familiar with the case described it as a "crime of desperation," influenced by personal and family pressures on Goyal.
Despite questioning, neither suspect has shown any remorse, highlighting just how calculated this alleged plan was.