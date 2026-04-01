Police link 4 Telangana students' suicides to IPE pressure
India
Around the IPE 2026 results period in Telangana, four first-year intermediate students from different districts died by suicide.
Police linked these tragedies to the intense academic pressure around exam results, shining a light on how overwhelming this time can be for many students.
Student died by suicide despite passing
The incidents happened in Nirmal, Medak, Adilabad, and Khammam districts.
One student took his life fearing he had failed, even though he actually passed.
These heartbreaking stories highlight just how much stress students are under and remind us why mental health support is so important during exam season.