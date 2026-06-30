Police now focus on Sahil Goyal in Ketan Agarwal murder
The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder at Lohagad Fort has taken a turn, with police now focusing on Sahil Goyal, the brother of accused Siya Goyal.
Both Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan, have confessed and are in custody, while Sahil spent more than 10 hours being questioned for possibly hiding details about his sister's relationship with Chetan.
Investigators suspect Sahil Goyal hid details
Sahil told a news portal that Siya wanted to marry Agarwal and said her bond with Chetan was just friendship, but investigators are not convinced.
They suspect he knew more about the real relationship between Siya and Chetan.
Police are also looking into a driver's claim that Sahil forced his sister into a car, and other clues, such as Agarwal's torn passport, as they piece together what happened before the murder.