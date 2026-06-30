Police now focus on Sahil Goyal in Ketan Agarwal murder

Investigators suspect Sahil Goyal hid details

Sahil told a news portal that Siya wanted to marry Agarwal and said her bond with Chetan was just friendship, but investigators are not convinced.

They suspect he knew more about the real relationship between Siya and Chetan.

Police are also looking into a driver's claim that Sahil forced his sister into a car, and other clues, such as Agarwal's torn passport, as they piece together what happened before the murder.