Police: One-third CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar had criminal cases
At the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, police checked 2,873 people present at and around the protest site and found that about a third, 989 people, had past criminal cases.
These weren't just minor charges; they included serious offenses like murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, and illegal weapons.
The background check happened after clashes during the Chalo Sansad march left over 65 protesters and over 200 police injured.
Police list specific charge counts
Police broke down the numbers: at least 101 were linked to murder cases, 284 to robbery or dacoity, with others facing charges for attempted murder (62), illegal firearms (229), snatching (135), rape (61), POCSO Act violations (six), and drug offenses under NDPS Act (67).
Officials say these findings will help them investigate how the violence unfolded.