Police: One-third CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar had criminal cases

At the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, police checked 2,873 people present at and around the protest site and found that about a third, 989 people, had past criminal cases.

These weren't just minor charges; they included serious offenses like murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, and illegal weapons.

The background check happened after clashes during the Chalo Sansad march left over 65 protesters and over 200 police injured.