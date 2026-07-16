Police probe embezzlement at Ayodhya Ram temple after questioning
Police are investigating claims of embezzlement at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
On July 15, 2026, they spent 14 hours questioning two main suspects and retraced how donations were handled, from opening boxes to depositing cash.
Key evidence includes documents from a suspect's rented home and CCTV clips showing suspicious activity between late April and early June.
Police recover about 81.19L from temple
CCTV footage actually caught staff hiding money, and on June 4, over ₹2 lakh was found stashed in a bathroom.
So far, police have recovered around ₹81.19 lakh, including nearly ₹78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation and an additional ₹2.25 lakh from the bathroom, and flagged major issues with security checks and cash handling at the temple.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) plans to submit its final report by July 17; it is also looking into whether stolen funds were used for property deals or other investments.