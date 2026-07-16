Police probe embezzlement at Ayodhya Ram temple after questioning

CCTV footage actually caught staff hiding money, and on June 4, over ₹2 lakh was found stashed in a bathroom.

So far, police have recovered around ₹81.19 lakh, including nearly ₹78.94 lakh from some employees before the investigation and an additional ₹2.25 lakh from the bathroom, and flagged major issues with security checks and cash handling at the temple.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) plans to submit its final report by July 17; it is also looking into whether stolen funds were used for property deals or other investments.