Police probe Mad Sandhu murder in Amritsar as contract killing
India
LGBTQ+ activist and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was recently murdered in Amritsar, and police suspect it might have been a contract killing.
Investigators are looking into possible gangster involvement, with two suspects already detained for questioning.
So far, evidence points to a financial motive rather than extremist links.
Mad Sandhu faced frequent online trolling
Sandhu, known for speaking openly about gender issues and facing frequent online trolling, had once said, "God has made me the way I am."
A Facebook post claiming responsibility surfaced after the crime.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover who was behind the attack.