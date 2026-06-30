Police probe reaches Bank of Baroda in Ram Janmabhoomi case

Suspects' bank accounts under police scrutiny

Eight people were arrested last week for allegedly siphoning off temple donations: six of them were Trust employees, some of whom handled cash.

Police are now digging into their accounts and financial records.

The Trust usually brings in ₹1-1.5 crore in monthly donations (sometimes jumping to ₹4-5 crore during big events), and earned ₹327 crore in FY2024-25 from both donations and interest.

Some suspects' accounts are under close watch, especially after one reportedly bought land and built a house in his wife's name.