Police probe suspected murder of dance teacher Dhanalakshmi, 55
India
A 55-year-old dance teacher named Dhanalakshmi was found dead in a hotel room at Hanna Residency in Cheruthuruthy, and police believe she was murdered sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.
The main suspect, Vigneesh, confessed at the police station.
Postmortem for dance teacher Dhanalakshmi pending
Dhanalakshmi lived with her husband and two children, where neighbors described her as leading a peaceful life.
People saw her with Vigneesh three days before the incident.
Her body was found at Hanna Residency after police were tipped off by Vigneesh's confession.
Investigators are waiting on postmortem results to confirm how she died, while the community is still coming to terms with the shocking news.