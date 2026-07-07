Police question Aroop Biswas over alleged Lionel Messi ticket scams
India
Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas was questioned by police about alleged ticket scams and mismanagement at Lionel Messi's Salt Lake Stadium event last December.
The event, which ended in chaos after Messi left suddenly, is now under investigation, but Biswas has temporary protection from arrest until August 17.
Shatadru Dutta alleges black market ticketing
Event organizer Shatadru Dutta claims Biswas sold nearly 22,000 tickets on the black market and exerted undue influence, leading to overcrowding and financial losses.
Messi's management also criticized the poor arrangements.
Police have been asked to update the court on their findings on July 10.