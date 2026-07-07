Police question Aroop Biswas over alleged Lionel Messi ticket scams India Jul 07, 2026

Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas was questioned by police about alleged ticket scams and mismanagement at Lionel Messi's Salt Lake Stadium event last December.

The event, which ended in chaos after Messi left suddenly, is now under investigation, but Biswas has temporary protection from arrest until August 17.