Police raid Reporter TV Kochi office in Messi-Argentina probe
India
Police raided the Kochi office of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV on Wednesday, searching for over 30 minutes and taking staff members' phones without saying why.
The raid is linked to an ongoing probe into a failed Messi-Argentina football event in Keralam during the last left government.
Pinarayi Vijayan calls attack on media
Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan called the raid an attack on media freedom, criticizing police for filming journalists and demanding answers from top state officials.
Reporter TV shared that police took away mobile phones from its staff members without any explanation.
Meanwhile, investigators are also searching homes of the channel's owners.