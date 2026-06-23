Police recover 3kg gold over ₹4.30cr from Tina Bhowmik Saha
Police just found three kilograms of gold (worth over ₹4.30 crore) at the home of Tina Bhowmik Saha, a local official in the Nadia district.
She's connected to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sabyasachi Dutta, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly extorting money.
It turns out, police had already recovered about 3.5kg of gold from Dutta's flat and bank locker.
Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on extortion charges
Dutta was arrested on charges of extortion.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Saokat Molla's house over a bomb blast in the run-up to the West Bengal elections and district authorities ordered the demolition of his son's alleged illegal cafe built on river land.
All this is part of a bigger crackdown on hundreds of TMC leaders since West Bengal's political shakeup last month.