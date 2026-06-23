Police recover 3kg gold over ₹4.30cr from Tina Bhowmik Saha India Jun 23, 2026

Police just found three kilograms of gold (worth over ₹4.30 crore) at the home of Tina Bhowmik Saha, a local official in the Nadia district.

She's connected to former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sabyasachi Dutta, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly extorting money.

It turns out, police had already recovered about 3.5kg of gold from Dutta's flat and bank locker.