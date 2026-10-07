Police remove tribal students from Congress state headquarters in Mumbai

The students wanted an investigation into deaths at tribal ashram schools, financial help for families affected by snakebites, a review of school funding, and the resignation of State Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike.

After being moved between locations and eventually detained, they were taken to Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Nashik.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress criticized the government's handling of the situation and said the students were seeking an independent investigation into the deaths of students at tribal ashram schools.