Police rescue 34 children from suspected trafficking ring in Namsai
Big news from Arunachal Pradesh: police just rescued 38 people, including 34 children, from a suspected child trafficking ring in Namsai district.
Four adults were also freed, and four persons allegedly involved in trafficking or facilitating traffickers have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
Police are investigating the roles of Rupali Padung, an alleged key facilitator, and others connected with the transportation and placement of the victims.
Kengo Dirchi coordinates with child welfare
Namsai's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kengo Dirchi, is heading the investigation with child welfare groups to make sure everyone is safe and cared for.
They're also trying to figure out how these children ended up in this situation so they can prevent it from happening again.
For now, the top priority is making sure the children get all the support they need.