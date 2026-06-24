Police suspect murder in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad Fort death India Jun 24, 2026

A shocking case from Pune: 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal died at Lohagad Fort on June 18, and police now believe it was murder.

After getting engaged in February, Ketan had doubts about his fiancee, Siya Goyal, especially her frequent mentions of a man named Chetan Chaudhary.

Even though his family tried to reassure him, Siya pushed for a trip to Lohagad Fort for what she said was a birthday celebration.