Police suspect murder in Ketan Agarwal's Lohagad Fort death
A shocking case from Pune: 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal died at Lohagad Fort on June 18, and police now believe it was murder.
After getting engaged in February, Ketan had doubts about his fiancee, Siya Goyal, especially her frequent mentions of a man named Chetan Chaudhary.
Even though his family tried to reassure him, Siya pushed for a trip to Lohagad Fort for what she said was a birthday celebration.
Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary confess
Police uncovered that Siya and Chetan were secretly connected, raising suspicions of a plot.
Both confessed to pushing Ketan off the cliff; CCTV footage and call records backed up their story.
They're now facing murder and conspiracy charges, with investigators digging deeper into the financial and personal details behind this tragic incident.