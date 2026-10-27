Police take Daljit Singh's body in Mansa, family suspects overdose
India
Things got tense in Mansa after police took away the body of Daljit Singh, whose family suspects he died of a drug overdose.
Singh's family was on their way to join protests demanding justice for anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed while fighting against alleged drug peddlers.
Police detain Lakha Singh Sidhana
Police blocked the family's route and detained several people, including Lakha Singh Sidhana, a leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).
Political leaders have criticized both the police response and how the government is handling Punjab's drug crisis.
With public anger rising and protests at Trikoni Chowk calling for action, many feel authorities aren't doing enough to tackle the problem.