Police treat Abhay Trada and Mansi Umrethiya's deaths as accidental
India
A young couple from Surat, Abhay Trada and Mansi Umrethiya, were found unconscious in their hotel room after staff could not reach them.
Police are treating the case as accidental and are checking their phones for clues.
Abhay died on Tuesday, while Mansi was declared dead a day earlier.
Couple planned February 2027 wedding
Abhay and Mansi married two years ago despite initial pushback from her family, who worried about finances.
Over time, Mansi's family came around, even hosting an engagement ceremony this year.
The couple had planned a formal wedding for February 2027.