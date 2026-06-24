Police treat Abhay Trada and Mansi Umrethiya's deaths as accidental India Jun 24, 2026

A young couple from Surat, Abhay Trada and Mansi Umrethiya, were found unconscious in their hotel room after staff could not reach them.

Police are treating the case as accidental and are checking their phones for clues.

Abhay died on Tuesday, while Mansi was declared dead a day earlier.