Police treat Lohagad Fort death of Ketan Agarwal as murder India Jun 25, 2026

The tragic death of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra was first seen as an accident, but police are now treating it as murder.

Security guard Dheeraj Jadhav shared that he heard tourists shouting and saw Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, at the scene.

Goyal kept calling for help and said, "Yaha se koi gir gaya hai" (Someone has fallen off the fort), before Jadhav quickly notified police.