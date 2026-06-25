Police treat Lohagad Fort death of Ketan Agarwal as murder
India
The tragic death of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra was first seen as an accident, but police are now treating it as murder.
Security guard Dheeraj Jadhav shared that he heard tourists shouting and saw Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, at the scene.
Goyal kept calling for help and said, "Yaha se koi gir gaya hai" (Someone has fallen off the fort), before Jadhav quickly notified police.
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary arrested
Agarwal, 26, died on June 18 after falling from the fort.
Police have arrested Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary for murder and conspiracy; they allegedly planned his death during a meeting in Pune.