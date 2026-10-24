Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk moved to tears in Bengaluru
India
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk got emotional during his recent visit to Bengaluru, where he stopped at a center for blind children.
When the children sang the Polish national anthem for him, something they had done as children 16 years ago (in 2010), it brought him to tears.
Donald Tusk reunites after 16 years
Returning after 16 years, Tusk reunited with the same community, handing out gift bags and sharing the moment online with a video of the children singing.
He reflected on how everyone still remembered the words of the anthem, calling it a sign of their strong bond and shared history.