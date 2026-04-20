Guwahati flooded after heavy rain; all educational institutions closed

Severe waterlogging has affected normal life in Guwahati 's Hatigaon and Anil Nagar areas due to heavy rainfall on Monday. The district administration ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area. An official notification from the Government of Assam stated, "In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all the Educational Institutes...are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026."

Public plea Resident laments recurring issue of waterlogging A local resident spoke to ANI about the recurring problem of waterlogging in their area. They said, "We have been seeing this problem for a long time... If it rains for 10 minutes, the entire area gets completely submerged in water... We have a request to the CM, please do something for this place... We are stuck here the whole night..."

Internet shutdown Mobile internet suspended in Chirang, Kokrajhar districts Earlier on April 17, the Assam government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in Chirang and Kokrajhar districts. This was done after a law and order situation arose due to violent clashes in the area. The unrest started late on April 16 during an eviction drive by forest officials at Runikhata near the India-Bhutan border in Chirang district.

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Twitter Post Visuals from Guwahati #WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: People wade through knee-deep water in several parts of the city, as the area gets flooded due to incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qNxe397fEl — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

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Unrest escalation Violent clashes during eviction drive The eviction drive resulted in the detention of 25 Adivasi people, which triggered protests that turned violent. Protesters reportedly torched government vehicles and attempted to set fire to the Range Officer's office. Clashes between protesters and forest officials, including firing incidents, were also reported. Authorities noted that unrest in Chirang was spreading to Kokrajhar district with large gatherings and disturbances reported in surrounding areas.