Next Article
Pongal goes global, says PM Modi
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pongal a "global festival" while celebrating with Union Minister L Murugan in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the Sun entered Capricorn for Makar Sankranti.
Why is this a big deal?
Modi highlighted that Pongal isn't just celebrated in Tamil Nadu—it's a tradition for Tamils worldwide, from Sri Lanka and Malaysia to the US and UK.
So, what's Pongal all about?
Pongal is a four-day harvest festival (January 13-16) filled with bonfires to clear out the old, prayers to the Sun God, sweet rice dishes called 'pongal,' honoring cattle, and family get-togethers.
It's all about gratitude—to nature and especially to farmers.