Pongal goes global, says PM Modi

Modi highlighted that Pongal isn't just celebrated in Tamil Nadu —it's a tradition for Tamils worldwide, from Sri Lanka and Malaysia to the US and UK.

So, what's Pongal all about?

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival (January 13-16) filled with bonfires to clear out the old, prayers to the Sun God, sweet rice dishes called 'pongal,' honoring cattle, and family get-togethers.

It's all about gratitude—to nature and especially to farmers.