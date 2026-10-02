Ponnam Prabhakar announces Telangana auto fares: ₹30 minimum, 11pm-5am 1.5x
India
Catching an auto in Telangana is about to cost a bit more.
The government issued the revised fare order on Friday, the minimum fare is ₹30 for the first 1.6km, and every extra kilometer adds ₹14.
If you're out late (11pm to 5 a.m.), expect to pay 1.5 times the normal rate.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar shared these updates at the Hyderabad Metro-Telangana RTC common pass launch in Hyderabad.
Telangana autos must update digital meters
All autos must update their digital meters to show the new fares: ₹30 at the start, then ₹1.40 per extra 0.1km after 1.6km.
There's also a detention fee of ₹0.75 per minute if you're stuck waiting, plus a small charge for big bags.
Ride-hailing apps are expected to follow these rates too, so your app rides might get pricier soon.