Pooja allegedly kidnapped in Bengaluru over marriage, 6 injured
India
A 21-year-old woman named Pooja was allegedly kidnapped in Bengaluru by four men sent by her own family, all because they did not approve of her marriage to Om Prakash.
The getaway vehicle was allegedly driven recklessly and collided with several vehicles, ending in a crash that left six people injured, including two children aged 12 and nine.
Police rescue Pooja, 3 arrested
Bengaluru police quickly rescued Pooja and arrested three suspects, Rakesh, 31, Karan, 25, and Ayan, 18, while the fourth, Saddam, is still missing. The car used has been seized for investigation.
Among those hurt is Jayalakshmi, 57, who is now in the ICU with serious injuries.
The whole incident shows just how far some families will go to control personal choices.