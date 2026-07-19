Porsche crashes into divider on Mumbai Coastal Road, driver unhurt
India
A Porsche lost control and crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road Sunday.
The car was wrecked, but the driver walked away unharmed thanks to quick airbag deployment.
Traffic slowed down for a bit, but there were no injuries or major delays.
Police probe crash after tunnel fire
Police are now investigating what caused the crash, especially since it follows a tunnel fire just days earlier that left drivers shaken and stranded.
Both incidents have put the spotlight back on road safety concerns for everyone using this busy stretch.