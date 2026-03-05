Portuguese vlogger Ines Faria harassed in Mumbai; men stalked her
Portuguese vlogger Ines Faria and a friend were followed and harassed by two men near Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat on February 22.
The men kept demanding selfies, ignored repeated refusals, and invaded their space—making it Faria's first negative experience during her India trip.
Men identified and arrested
Faria posted about the incident on Instagram, describing the men as "super pushy" and saying she had to physically push them away to create space, and posting an Instagram video showing the men following her.
Police took quick action, filing a case for stalking and outraging modesty. Using CCTV footage, they tracked down Gulshan Kumar Sharma in Mumbai and Mansukh Kumar Sharma in Bihar.
Faria thanked police for acting fast, calling it a one-off incident.