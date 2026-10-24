Possible cyclone could hit north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha
India
Heads up, there's a possible cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Odisha isn't taking any chances and has already started rolling out safety measures.
Odisha targets 0 casualties amid cyclone
The state's on high alert: Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari says every district is focused on "zero casualties."
Government staff in risk zones like Ganjam and Gajapati are staying put (no leaves allowed), and local officials can close schools or colleges if needed.
Fishermen have been called back from sea, Durga Puja decorations are coming down in Cuttack, and emergency teams are ready to jump in if things get rough.