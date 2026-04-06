Possible traffic diversions at Arun Jaitley Stadium April 8 IPL
If you're heading to the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8, be ready for some traffic changes.
Key roads like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg may face diversions or restrictions from noon to midnight, depending on traffic conditions, to help manage the crowd during the 7pm to 10:30pm game.
Parking rules at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Heavy vehicles won't be allowed near the stadium, and fans should use their assigned entry gates.
Free parking is set up at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road, with park-and-ride shuttles running two hours before and one hour after the match.
Only cars with official parking labels can get close. Others risk being towed.
If you're using an app-based taxi, look out for special pickup and dropoff spots to make things smoother.