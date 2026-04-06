Possible traffic diversions at Arun Jaitley Stadium April 8 IPL

Parking rules at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Heavy vehicles won't be allowed near the stadium, and fans should use their assigned entry gates.

Free parking is set up at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road, with park-and-ride shuttles running two hours before and one hour after the match.

Only cars with official parking labels can get close. Others risk being towed.

If you're using an app-based taxi, look out for special pickup and dropoff spots to make things smoother.