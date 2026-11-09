Post-Diwali air quality crisis leaves Delhi at AQI 743 nationwide

Delhi woke up to an AQI of 743 post-Diwali, which is way past the "hazardous" mark.

And it is not just Delhi; cities like Lucknow (493), Indore (449), and Pune (412) are also struggling with dangerous air.

Even Noida and Rajkot are not spared, clocking in at AQIs over 350.

Clearly, the pollution spike is not just a Delhi thing; it is a nationwide problem.