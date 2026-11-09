Post-Diwali, 93 of world's 100 most polluted cities in India

New Delhi was ranked 15th globally with an AQI of 380.

Lucknow was at the 20th position with an AQI of 344.

Kanpur followed at the 22nd spot with an AQI of 337.

Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 331, while Greater Noida recorded one at 327.

Noida was ranked at the 30th position with an AQI of 307.

All these cities fall under the hazardous category for air quality.