Postal van carrying documents torched by armed men in Ukhrul
India
A postal van carrying passports, ATM cards, and other important documents was stopped and its mail bags were set on fire by armed men in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
The attack happened along National Highway 202 while the van was heading from Imphal to nearby districts.
Ukhrul Post Office suspends operations
The attackers burned 35 mail bags, including parcels and official papers, claiming to support a counter-economic blockade.
With safety concerns rising, the Ukhrul Post Office has paused its work for now.
Postal workers in Imphal protested, reminding everyone how crucial these services are for delivering essentials like medicines and certificates.
Police have filed an FIR and are investigating, while officials urge people to stay calm amid ongoing tensions.