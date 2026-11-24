J&K health and medical education minister Sakina Ittoo has met the striking doctors and promised to look into their demands, inviting them for more discussions in Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical College in Jammu has given a 48-hour deadline for doctors to return or face action.

The protest is getting support from the All India Medical Students Association, which hoped Ittoo's assurances would transform into a practical solution for protesting doctors, and Iltija Mufti too, who said the PG doctors were being "directly threatened by the government" and appealed the government to address their concerns.