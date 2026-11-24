Postgraduate doctors and senior residents demand ₹92,000 stipend in J&K
Post graduate doctors and senior residents across Jammu and Kashmir have gone on an indefinite strike, asking for their monthly stipend to be raised from ₹67,000 to ₹92,000.
With outpatient clinics and planned surgeries put on pause, they've warned that even emergency services could stop if talks don't move forward soon.
Government Medical College issues 48-hour deadline
J&K health and medical education minister Sakina Ittoo has met the striking doctors and promised to look into their demands, inviting them for more discussions in Jammu.
Meanwhile, the Government Medical College in Jammu has given a 48-hour deadline for doctors to return or face action.
The protest is getting support from the All India Medical Students Association, which hoped Ittoo's assurances would transform into a practical solution for protesting doctors, and Iltija Mufti too, who said the PG doctors were being "directly threatened by the government" and appealed the government to address their concerns.