Poultry traders pause broiler sales in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The existing government norm requires no feeding for eight to 12 hours before slaughter, but the federation demands at least 15 hours with no feeding before birds are dispatched for sale.

As Federation president B Durairaj put it, "Broiler producers, where poultry is collected and fed in bulk, repeatedly feed the birds until they are loaded onto the trucks, resulting in a weight gain of at least 100g a chicken.

While the additional feed will cost ₹3 to ₹4, traders are charged ₹10 to ₹12 for the same weight.

The cost is further inflated when traders bear logistical expenses. These costs are then passed on to wholesalers, retailers and then to consumers."

With up to 100,000 shops affected, expect some disruption for restaurants and households.

The federation has also flagged concerns about meat contamination and wants the government to step in.

Officials say talks are coming soon.