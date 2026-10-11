IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after powerbank catches fire

The flight, 6E6115, an Airbus A321-251N, was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1:10pm and arrive in Chennai by 4:00pm.

However, smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device during the journey.

In line with safety protocols, pilots diverted the flight to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged for passengers to continue their journey to Chennai.