IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after powerbank catches fire
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad after a fire broke out in the overhead luggage compartment. The incident occurred on Sunday when an electronic device, reportedly a power bank, malfunctioned and caught fire. The cabin crew quickly extinguished the flames using fire extinguishers and ensured all passengers and crew were safe.
Flight diversion
Flight was scheduled to depart at 1:10pm
The flight, 6E6115, an Airbus A321-251N, was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1:10pm and arrive in Chennai by 4:00pm.
However, smoke was detected from a passenger's personal electronic device during the journey.
In line with safety protocols, pilots diverted the flight to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
An alternate aircraft has been arranged for passengers to continue their journey to Chennai.
Passenger safety
IndiGo Airlines expresses regret
IndiGo Airlines has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen situation.
The airline is making efforts to minimize disruption, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates with affected passengers.
A spokesperson for IndiGo said, "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimize it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates."
Safety concerns
Safety issues surrounding lithium-ion batteries
The incident has once again brought to light the safety issues surrounding lithium-ion batteries.
Further details about the device involved in this incident and whether any injuries were sustained by passengers are still awaited. The number of passengers on board remains unknown.
The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety is its top priority in all situations.