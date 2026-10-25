Power bank explodes on Mumbai-Howrah Mail near Bandamunda in Odisha
India
Early Saturday morning, a power bank exploded in an air-conditioned coach of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail near Bandamunda station in Odisha.
The blast triggered the fire alarm and caused a brief panic, but thankfully no one was hurt.
The train stopped for about 15 minutes while staff handled the situation.
Railways to disable overnight charging points
Railway staff, including the Railway Protection Force, acted fast to calm things down and helped the affected passenger with another berth.
In response, officials have decided to turn off charging points on trains overnight to help prevent similar incidents and keep journeys safer for everyone.