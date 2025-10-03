Next Article
Power cut in parts of Porur today
India
Porur folks, there's a planned power outage coming your way this Friday.
From 9am to 2pm several neighborhoods—including Karambakkam, Kandaswamy Nagar, Ponni Nagar, and more—will be without electricity while TANGEDCO does maintenance work.
Plan ahead and charge your devices
The outage is set for five hours but could end sooner if the work wraps up early.
If you live or work in the affected areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices and plan around the downtime so your day isn't thrown off.
Early notice means less hassle—so take a minute to prep!