Next Article
Rain gods crash Delhi's Dussehra party, but can't dampen spirits
India
Heavy rain hit Delhi on Thursday, soaking Ravana effigies and flooding Ramlila grounds just as Dussehra celebrations were set to begin.
The IMD switched its alert from green to yellow as thunderstorms rolled in, causing delays, safety checks, and even event cancelations by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.
Leaders like Rekha Gupta and President Murmu joined the fun
Even with the downpour, organizers hustled to dry things out and keep Ravana Dahan going.
Crowds returned after the rain, showing how much this festival means for Delhi's vibe.
Leaders like BJP leader Rekha Gupta and President Murmu reminded everyone that Dussehra is all about resilience—good winning over evil—even when the weather tries to steal the show.