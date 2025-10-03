Next Article
IMD warns of rain, hail, and winds in Delhi-NCR
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! From October 4-7, a strong western disturbance is rolling in, bringing rain, hailstorms, and winds up to 50km/h.
The IMD says heavy showers are most likely on October 6 as moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal mixes in.
Get ready for a noticeable drop in temperatures during this stretch.
Daytime highs to slide to around 31degC
Expect Delhi's daytime highs to slide from 35.7°C to around 31°C by October 8, with nights getting cooler too.
This isn't just about grabbing an umbrella—these early chills could mark the beginning of the seasonal transition toward winter across North India.
The weather shift also matters for farmers and city life, so it's worth keeping an eye on updates if you're out and about or have plans outdoors.