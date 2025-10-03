IMD warns of rain, hail, and winds in Delhi-NCR

Daytime highs to slide to around 31degC

Expect Delhi's daytime highs to slide from 35.7°C to around 31°C by October 8, with nights getting cooler too.

This isn't just about grabbing an umbrella—these early chills could mark the beginning of the seasonal transition toward winter across North India.

The weather shift also matters for farmers and city life, so it's worth keeping an eye on updates if you're out and about or have plans outdoors.