India considers giving foreign defense firms equal vendor status
India is looking to shake up its defense procurement rules by letting local arms of foreign defense companies count as "Indian vendors."
This idea, discussed in a recent task force meeting led by former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, could make it easier for global players to set up operations here and help boost domestic manufacturing.
Committee to review proposed changes
Alongside this move, the government might simplify offset rules (those extra requirements for foreign deals), open up more opportunities for private companies and startups, and make the whole buying process smoother.
A committee will review these ideas, with updates expected before the next budget.
The goal? Less red tape, faster upgrades for India's defense tech, and more opportunities for startups and innovators in the sector.