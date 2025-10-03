Thane civic chief arrested for accepting ₹25L bribe India Oct 03, 2025

Shankar Patole, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, in charge of the anti-encroachment department, was arrested this week for allegedly accepting a ₹25 lakh bribe from a builder.

The builder had asked Patole to clear illegal shops blocking his project in Vishnu Nagar, but even after paying part of the bribe earlier, nothing changed.