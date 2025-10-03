Next Article
Thane civic chief arrested for accepting ₹25L bribe
India
Shankar Patole, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, in charge of the anti-encroachment department, was arrested this week for allegedly accepting a ₹25 lakh bribe from a builder.
The builder had asked Patole to clear illegal shops blocking his project in Vishnu Nagar, but even after paying part of the bribe earlier, nothing changed.
Both are in police remand under corruption charges
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) set up a sting and caught Patole at the TMC office while his alleged middleman, Omkar Gaikar, was also taken into custody.
Both are now in police remand till October 4 under corruption charges.
Officials searching Patole's home seized various documents.