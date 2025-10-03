Husband wanted to cremate woman in 5 minutes of her death

Kumar gave conflicting reasons for her death

At the cremation ground, police noticed injury marks on Devi's neck—raising suspicions of foul play.

Kumar gave conflicting reasons for her death, first saying it was cardiac arrest and then calling it suicide without any medical help.

The couple had a history of marital issues; Devi's family also accused Kumar of domestic violence and dowry harassment.

An autopsy is underway, and police plan to file an FIR based on the findings.