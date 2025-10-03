Next Article
Husband wanted to cremate woman in 5 minutes of her death
India
Police in Faridabad stepped in on Tuesday evening to pause the cremation of 27-year-old Gunja Devi, after neighbors informed her family about how quickly her husband, Deepak Kumar, wanted to perform her last rites.
Originally from Bihar, Devi had been living in Ballabgarh with Kumar.
Kumar gave conflicting reasons for her death
At the cremation ground, police noticed injury marks on Devi's neck—raising suspicions of foul play.
Kumar gave conflicting reasons for her death, first saying it was cardiac arrest and then calling it suicide without any medical help.
The couple had a history of marital issues; Devi's family also accused Kumar of domestic violence and dowry harassment.
An autopsy is underway, and police plan to file an FIR based on the findings.