Need for peace in neighboring countries: RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat marked the Sangh's 100th year with a speech on October 2, 2025, highlighting the need for peace in neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
He praised the government's handling of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and urged everyone to stay alert about security threats.
Focus on global issues
Bhagwat gave more attention to global issues this year.
While he noted India's positive economic growth, he also pointed out rising inequality and environmental damage.
He encouraged self-reliance through Swadeshi policies and cautioned against depending too much on Western economic models.
Panch Parivartan initiative
He talked about building strong character and introduced the Panch Parivartan initiative—focusing on social harmony, family values, protecting nature, self-reliance, and civic responsibility.
According to him, these are key for national unity and helping India play a stabilizing role in the world.