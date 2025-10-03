Next Article
Taliban foreign minister to visit India next week
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is visiting India on October 9-10—the first high-level Taliban trip here since they took power in August 2021.
The UN Security Council gave him a special exemption from travel sanctions so this meeting could happen, following months of behind-the-scenes talks between Indian and Afghan officials.
UN's go-ahead for Muttaqi's trip underscores global interest
This visit signals a big shift in how India is handling ties with the Taliban—focusing on humanitarian aid and development support for Afghans, even without formally recognizing the regime.
It's also seen as part of wider regional efforts to help stabilize Afghanistan.
The UN's approval for this trip is interpreted as highlighting just how significant these talks are on the world stage.