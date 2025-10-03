Odisha: Landslides, train cancelations after intense rainfall

Train travel is basically on pause—services like the Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express were stopped, others canceled or cut short, and many passengers left stranded. Koraput saw an intense 402mm downpour in just three hours, flooding tracks and disrupting daily life.

Rescue teams out

Rescue teams are out after reports of missing people in landslides.

Railway officials are working to clear debris and fix tracks so some trains can run on single lines for now.

With heavy rain expected to continue through Friday morning, there's still a real risk of more slides and travel headaches ahead.