Odisha: Landslides, train cancelations after intense rainfall
Nonstop rain from a Bay of Bengal depression has triggered landslides in Odisha's Rayagada and Koraput districts, leading to red alerts from the weather department.
A major slide near Maa Majhighariani temple dumped rocks and mud onto the tracks, damaging part of the Rayagada-Visakhapatnam rail line.
Train travel basically on pause
Train travel is basically on pause—services like the Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express were stopped, others canceled or cut short, and many passengers left stranded.
Koraput saw an intense 402mm downpour in just three hours, flooding tracks and disrupting daily life.
Rescue teams out
Rescue teams are out after reports of missing people in landslides.
Railway officials are working to clear debris and fix tracks so some trains can run on single lines for now.
With heavy rain expected to continue through Friday morning, there's still a real risk of more slides and travel headaches ahead.