'Names of Gaza' event in Kochi honors 1,500 lost children
India
On October 2, Kochi hosted "Names of Gaza," an event honoring 1,500 children lost in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Organized by the Chintha Ravi Foundation and Palestine Solidarity Forum, people from different backgrounds came together to read out names—putting faces and stories to a heartbreaking statistic.
Ambassador Shawesh's heartfelt plea
Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, shared in a moving video that he lost 12 relatives in the conflict.
He urged everyone to see these children as human beings—not just numbers.
The event featured cultural acts like traditional Dabkeh dance and readings by well-known figures, highlighting solidarity and a call for peace.