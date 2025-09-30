IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in October: What it means

Farmers at risk

All this extra rain sounds cozy, but it's tough news for farmers. Crops like rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and pulses are at risk just as they're about to be harvested—damage has already been reported in states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Since nearly half of India's farmland relies only on rainfall (no irrigation), these weather swings can really shake up food supplies and the economy.

Plus, expect cooler-than-normal October temperatures thanks to all those clouds.