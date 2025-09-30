IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in October: What it means
Get ready for a rainier-than-usual October—India is expected to see over 115% of its typical rainfall this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The downpour is being driven by lingering low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.
Eastern and southern states are likely to get hit hardest in early October, as the monsoon season hangs on longer than usual.
Farmers at risk
All this extra rain sounds cozy, but it's tough news for farmers. Crops like rice, cotton, soybeans, corn, and pulses are at risk just as they're about to be harvested—damage has already been reported in states like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Since nearly half of India's farmland relies only on rainfall (no irrigation), these weather swings can really shake up food supplies and the economy.
Plus, expect cooler-than-normal October temperatures thanks to all those clouds.