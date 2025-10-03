RSS chief warns of instability in Himalayas, calls for action
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has raised the alarm over the worsening state of the Himalayas, calling them India's "security wall" and a lifeline for water in South Asia.
He shared these concerns at the RSS centenary Vijayadashami event this week, with leaders like ex-President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in attendance.
Bhagwat's concerns on environmental damage and regional stability
Bhagwat raised concerns about environmental damage in the Himalayas and growing instability across the region.
He pointed to incidents like April's Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were killed based on religion, and praised India's military response.
He also warned that unrest in neighboring countries could threaten India's security.
Call for economic self-reliance and reevaluation of development policies
Bhagwat called for economic self-reliance and emphasized the need to reconsider development policies to fight ecological decline.
He also highlighted bigger issues such as rising inequality and how money is taking priority over real relationships.