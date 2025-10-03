RSS chief warns of instability in Himalayas, calls for action India Oct 03, 2025

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has raised the alarm over the worsening state of the Himalayas, calling them India's "security wall" and a lifeline for water in South Asia.

He shared these concerns at the RSS centenary Vijayadashami event this week, with leaders like ex-President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in attendance.