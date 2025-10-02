RSS centenary: Bhagwat calls for unity, warns against consumerism

Bhagwat introduces RSS's 'panch parivartan' plan

Bhagwat pointed out unrest in neighboring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka, linking it to a lack of connection between governments and people.

He introduced the RSS's 'panch parivartan' plan—focusing on social harmony, family values, environmental care, self-awareness and swadeshi, and civic discipline and constitutional commitment.

He also warned about consumerism and inequality hurting society, pushing for a fairer economic model rooted in justice.

The event honored figures like Guru Tegh Bahadur and BR Ambedkar, with former President Ram Nath Kovind attending.