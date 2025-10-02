RSS centenary: Bhagwat calls for unity, warns against consumerism
At the RSS's 100th anniversary in Nagpur, chief Mohan Bhagwat called for unity and respect toward all beliefs, saying, "There is no substitute for Swadeshi and Swavalamban (self-reliance)."
He urged India to protect its independence while staying connected globally.
Bhagwat introduces RSS's 'panch parivartan' plan
Bhagwat pointed out unrest in neighboring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka, linking it to a lack of connection between governments and people.
He introduced the RSS's 'panch parivartan' plan—focusing on social harmony, family values, environmental care, self-awareness and swadeshi, and civic discipline and constitutional commitment.
He also warned about consumerism and inequality hurting society, pushing for a fairer economic model rooted in justice.
The event honored figures like Guru Tegh Bahadur and BR Ambedkar, with former President Ram Nath Kovind attending.