Playing online rummy, poker could soon land you in jail

PROG act bans all online money games

The draft rules give officers the power to search or arrest—no warrant needed—if they suspect illegal online betting.

The PROG Act, which was notified in August 2025, bans all online money games across India but recognizes eSports as a permissible online game of skill and allocates promotional responsibility to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

With penalties up to three years in jail and big fines, the law aims to fight addiction and financial fraud among young people while encouraging safer options like regulated esports and social gaming.